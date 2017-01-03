Religion notes for Jan. 7: News, events from Valleya s faith community

The Unitarian Universalist Church of Fresno will offer several events in the week leading up to the presidential inauguration to "offer support and spiritual care to those who may be feeling concerned or frightened about the incoming administration." "Many are concerned that various segments of our population might be targeted under new policies, especially undocumented workers, Muslims, members of the GLBTQ community, women and vulnerable people needing healthcare," said the Rev.

