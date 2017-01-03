Religion notes for Jan. 7: News, events from Valleya s faith community
The Unitarian Universalist Church of Fresno will offer several events in the week leading up to the presidential inauguration to "offer support and spiritual care to those who may be feeling concerned or frightened about the incoming administration." "Many are concerned that various segments of our population might be targeted under new policies, especially undocumented workers, Muslims, members of the GLBTQ community, women and vulnerable people needing healthcare," said the Rev.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.
Add your comments below
Merced Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|love you... (Apr '15)
|Jan 5
|S Robinson
|122
|Stabbing man in the face 3 weeks ago
|Jan 4
|Monika
|1
|What God Loves... (Nov '15)
|Jan 3
|San Esteban
|32
|Illegal Aliens Rally for Sanctuary for Aliens, ...
|Dec 19
|kyman
|2
|former playmate Lonny (Lorraine) Chin (Feb '08)
|Dec '16
|Paul
|177
|Looking for a church in Merced??? (Oct '13)
|Dec '16
|ll
|2
|gangs and drugs in atwater (Feb '09)
|Nov '16
|4TW4T3R
|22
Find what you want!
Search Merced Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC