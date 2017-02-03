Proposition 64 said their felony char...

Proposition 64 said their felony charges could be reduced, but many...

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jan 28 Read more: The Fresno Bee

Proposition 64 legalized pot possession in the state, but many Californians may not know it also reduced many marijuana-related felonies to misdemeanors. Those convicted of these crimes can petition the court to have their offenses reclassified - something that may clear a roadblock to better job opportunities or from being released from jail.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Merced Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hypothesis Thu Your Boss 9
What God Loves... (Nov '15) Thu Your Boss 43
I will share Jan 31 Mark Rosenkranz 1
Stabbing man in the face 3 weeks ago Jan 30 Planada Citizen 2
love you... (Apr '15) Jan 30 Don Feducci 141
News Illegal Aliens Rally for Sanctuary for Aliens, ... Dec '16 kyman 2
former playmate Lonny (Lorraine) Chin (Feb '08) Dec '16 Paul 177
See all Merced Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Merced Forum Now

Merced Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Merced Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
 

Merced, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,829 • Total comments across all topics: 278,530,129

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC