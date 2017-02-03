Proposition 64 said their felony charges could be reduced, but many...
Proposition 64 legalized pot possession in the state, but many Californians may not know it also reduced many marijuana-related felonies to misdemeanors. Those convicted of these crimes can petition the court to have their offenses reclassified - something that may clear a roadblock to better job opportunities or from being released from jail.
