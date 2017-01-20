Photo Flash: Stephen King's the Shining Closes This Weekend
With special permission from Stephen King , Playhouse Merced will be producing " Stephen King 's The Shining." This live stage adaptation of King's classic novel follows the story of Jack Torrance and his family as they move into the Overlook Hotel after Jack is hired as winter caretaker.
