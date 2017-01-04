New Study Finds A Dirty Secret Behind 'Sustainable' Fishing
Demonstrators, holding signs, say they are demanding cleaner waters in the central regions after mass fish deaths in recent weeks, in Hanoi, Vietnam May 1, 2016. REUTERS/Kham The "sustainable" fishing industry has a dirty secret, according to new research presented at a conference in San Francisco, Calif.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Caller.
Add your comments below
Merced Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|love you... (Apr '15)
|Thu
|S Robinson
|122
|Stabbing man in the face 3 weeks ago
|Wed
|Monika
|1
|What God Loves... (Nov '15)
|Jan 3
|San Esteban
|32
|Illegal Aliens Rally for Sanctuary for Aliens, ...
|Dec 19
|kyman
|2
|former playmate Lonny (Lorraine) Chin (Feb '08)
|Dec 9
|Paul
|177
|Looking for a church in Merced??? (Oct '13)
|Dec 8
|ll
|2
|gangs and drugs in atwater (Feb '09)
|Nov '16
|4TW4T3R
|22
Find what you want!
Search Merced Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC