Mitochondrial DNA shows past climate change effects on gulls
To understand the present and future, we have to start with the past. A new study in The Auk: Ornithological Advances uses the mitochondrial DNA of Heermann's Gulls to draw conclusions about how their population has expanded in the Gulf of California since the time of the glaciers--and, by extension, how human-caused climate change may affect them in the future.
Start the conversation, or Read more at EurekAlert!.
Add your comments below
Merced Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|love you... (Apr '15)
|2 hr
|S Robinson
|125
|What God Loves... (Nov '15)
|Thu
|SMR
|38
|Stabbing man in the face 3 weeks ago
|Jan 4
|Monika
|1
|Illegal Aliens Rally for Sanctuary for Aliens, ...
|Dec '16
|kyman
|2
|former playmate Lonny (Lorraine) Chin (Feb '08)
|Dec '16
|Paul
|177
|Looking for a church in Merced??? (Oct '13)
|Dec '16
|ll
|2
|gangs and drugs in atwater (Feb '09)
|Nov '16
|4TW4T3R
|22
Find what you want!
Search Merced Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC