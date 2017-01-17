Mitochondrial DNA shows past climate ...

Mitochondrial DNA shows past climate change effects on gulls

Tuesday Jan 17

To understand the present and future, we have to start with the past. A new study in The Auk: Ornithological Advances uses the mitochondrial DNA of Heermann's Gulls to draw conclusions about how their population has expanded in the Gulf of California since the time of the glaciers--and, by extension, how human-caused climate change may affect them in the future.

