Merced police arrest parolee with grim reaper-decorated handgun

Monday Jan 2

A parolee with a gun hidden under the hood of his car in Merced was arrested on New Year's Eve, according to police. Merced Police Department's Gang Violence Suppression Unit searched the car of Mark Whitaker, 25, who police say is a gang member, during a traffic stop in the 400 block of West Childs Avenue about 10:40 p.m. Saturday, police said.

