Merced police arrest parolee with grim reaper-decorated handgun
A parolee with a gun hidden under the hood of his car in Merced was arrested on New Year's Eve, according to police. Merced Police Department's Gang Violence Suppression Unit searched the car of Mark Whitaker, 25, who police say is a gang member, during a traffic stop in the 400 block of West Childs Avenue about 10:40 p.m. Saturday, police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.
Add your comments below
Merced Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|love you... (Apr '15)
|20 hr
|S Robinson
|122
|Stabbing man in the face 3 weeks ago
|Wed
|Monika
|1
|What God Loves... (Nov '15)
|Jan 3
|San Esteban
|32
|Illegal Aliens Rally for Sanctuary for Aliens, ...
|Dec 19
|kyman
|2
|former playmate Lonny (Lorraine) Chin (Feb '08)
|Dec 9
|Paul
|177
|Looking for a church in Merced??? (Oct '13)
|Dec 8
|ll
|2
|gangs and drugs in atwater (Feb '09)
|Nov '16
|4TW4T3R
|22
Find what you want!
Search Merced Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC