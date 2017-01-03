Merced officer shoots a aggressivea d...

Merced officer shoots a aggressivea dog during pursuit, police say

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 6 Read more: The Fresno Bee

A Merced police officer shot a stray dog Thursday night after the dog charged him while he was in pursuit of a driver fleeing in a stolen car, police reported. Officer Steven Odom tried to stop a 2000 Honda Civic reported stolen about 10:30 p.m. near G and 27th streets.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Merced Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
love you... (Apr '15) Jan 5 S Robinson 122
Stabbing man in the face 3 weeks ago Jan 4 Monika 1
What God Loves... (Nov '15) Jan 3 San Esteban 32
News Illegal Aliens Rally for Sanctuary for Aliens, ... Dec 19 kyman 2
former playmate Lonny (Lorraine) Chin (Feb '08) Dec 9 Paul 177
Looking for a church in Merced??? (Oct '13) Dec '16 ll 2
gangs and drugs in atwater (Feb '09) Nov '16 4TW4T3R 22
See all Merced Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Merced Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Merced County was issued at January 08 at 10:50PM PST

Merced Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Merced Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Toyota
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Bin Laden
  1. South Korea
  2. North Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Merced, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,260 • Total comments across all topics: 277,736,337

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC