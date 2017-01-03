Merced officer shoots a aggressivea dog during pursuit, police say
A Merced police officer shot a stray dog Thursday night after the dog charged him while he was in pursuit of a driver fleeing in a stolen car, police reported. Officer Steven Odom tried to stop a 2000 Honda Civic reported stolen about 10:30 p.m. near G and 27th streets.
