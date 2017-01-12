Margaret Werner-Washburne wins the 2016 AAAS Mentor Award for Lifetime Achievement

Margaret Werner-Washburne, Regents Professor Emerita of Biology at the University of New Mexico and principal investigator of the UNM-IMSD program, will receive the Lifetime Mentor Award from the American Association for the Advancement of Science . The distinction honors her work in mentoring and research that led to a significant increase in Hispanic and Native American doctorates in the biological sciences.

