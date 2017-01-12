Margaret Werner-Washburne wins the 2016 AAAS Mentor Award for Lifetime Achievement
Margaret Werner-Washburne, Regents Professor Emerita of Biology at the University of New Mexico and principal investigator of the UNM-IMSD program, will receive the Lifetime Mentor Award from the American Association for the Advancement of Science . The distinction honors her work in mentoring and research that led to a significant increase in Hispanic and Native American doctorates in the biological sciences.
Start the conversation, or Read more at EurekAlert!.
Add your comments below
Merced Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|love you... (Apr '15)
|Jan 5
|S Robinson
|122
|Stabbing man in the face 3 weeks ago
|Jan 4
|Monika
|1
|What God Loves... (Nov '15)
|Jan 3
|San Esteban
|32
|Illegal Aliens Rally for Sanctuary for Aliens, ...
|Dec 19
|kyman
|2
|former playmate Lonny (Lorraine) Chin (Feb '08)
|Dec '16
|Paul
|177
|Looking for a church in Merced??? (Oct '13)
|Dec '16
|ll
|2
|gangs and drugs in atwater (Feb '09)
|Nov '16
|4TW4T3R
|22
Find what you want!
Search Merced Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC