Margaret Werner-Washburne wins the 20...

Margaret Werner-Washburne wins the 2016 AAAS Mentor Award for Lifetime Achievement

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: EurekAlert!

Margaret Werner-Washburne, Regents Professor Emerita of Biology at the University of New Mexico and principal investigator of the UNM-IMSD program, will receive the Lifetime Mentor Award from the American Association for the Advancement of Science . The distinction honors her work in mentoring and research that led to a significant increase in Hispanic and Native American doctorates in the biological sciences.

Start the conversation, or Read more at EurekAlert!.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Merced Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
love you... (Apr '15) Jan 5 S Robinson 122
Stabbing man in the face 3 weeks ago Jan 4 Monika 1
What God Loves... (Nov '15) Jan 3 San Esteban 32
News Illegal Aliens Rally for Sanctuary for Aliens, ... Dec 19 kyman 2
former playmate Lonny (Lorraine) Chin (Feb '08) Dec '16 Paul 177
Looking for a church in Merced??? (Oct '13) Dec '16 ll 2
gangs and drugs in atwater (Feb '09) Nov '16 4TW4T3R 22
See all Merced Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Merced Forum Now

Merced Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Merced Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Death Penalty
 

Merced, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,116 • Total comments across all topics: 277,878,475

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC