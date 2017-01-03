Los Banos bribery case arraignment de...

Los Banos bribery case arraignment delayed; defense asks for new judge

Ex-Los Banos school trustee Tommy Jones leaves his scheduled arraignment hearing Friday at the Merced Superior Court on charges of bribing a public official. The arraignment was continued to Feb. 3. Lawyers for ex-Los Banos school trustee Tommy Jones and local contractor Gregory Opinski filed a motion Friday to disqualify a Merced judge from their corruption case, delaying their arraignment another month.

