Los Banos bribery case arraignment delayed; defense asks for new judge
Ex-Los Banos school trustee Tommy Jones leaves his scheduled arraignment hearing Friday at the Merced Superior Court on charges of bribing a public official. The arraignment was continued to Feb. 3. Lawyers for ex-Los Banos school trustee Tommy Jones and local contractor Gregory Opinski filed a motion Friday to disqualify a Merced judge from their corruption case, delaying their arraignment another month.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Banos Enterprise.
Add your comments below
Merced Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|love you... (Apr '15)
|Jan 5
|S Robinson
|122
|Stabbing man in the face 3 weeks ago
|Jan 4
|Monika
|1
|What God Loves... (Nov '15)
|Jan 3
|San Esteban
|32
|Illegal Aliens Rally for Sanctuary for Aliens, ...
|Dec 19
|kyman
|2
|former playmate Lonny (Lorraine) Chin (Feb '08)
|Dec '16
|Paul
|177
|Looking for a church in Merced??? (Oct '13)
|Dec '16
|ll
|2
|gangs and drugs in atwater (Feb '09)
|Nov '16
|4TW4T3R
|22
Find what you want!
Search Merced Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC