Latest wave of stormy weather expected to ease by Thursday night
Overnight rainfall totals for the region included 0.13 inches in Fresno, 0.17 in Madera, 0.17 in Merced and 0.01 in Visalia.
Merced Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|love you... (Apr '15)
|Jan 5
|S Robinson
|122
|Stabbing man in the face 3 weeks ago
|Jan 4
|Monika
|1
|What God Loves... (Nov '15)
|Jan 3
|San Esteban
|32
|Illegal Aliens Rally for Sanctuary for Aliens, ...
|Dec 19
|kyman
|2
|former playmate Lonny (Lorraine) Chin (Feb '08)
|Dec '16
|Paul
|177
|Looking for a church in Merced??? (Oct '13)
|Dec '16
|ll
|2
|gangs and drugs in atwater (Feb '09)
|Nov '16
|4TW4T3R
|22
