Inmate escapes from federal prison in California
An inmate serving time in the U.S. Penitentiary, Atwater in the San Joaquin Valley remains at large after escaping from the minimum security facility. The Merced Sun-Star reports 47-year-old Eric Pree was discovered missing from the federal prison about 10 a.m. Sunday.
