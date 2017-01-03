Humans settled in Tibet at least 7,400 years ago: Study
The new finding is consistent with research on the genetics of modern Tibetan Plateau people showing that they adapted genetically to the high-elevation environment. Humans likely established permanent settlements on the high-altitude Tibetan Plateau between 13,000-7,400 years ago, much before the advent of agriculture 5,200 years ago, according to new research.
Start the conversation, or Read more at DNA India.
Add your comments below
Merced Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|love you... (Apr '15)
|Jan 5
|S Robinson
|122
|Stabbing man in the face 3 weeks ago
|Jan 4
|Monika
|1
|What God Loves... (Nov '15)
|Jan 3
|San Esteban
|32
|Illegal Aliens Rally for Sanctuary for Aliens, ...
|Dec 19
|kyman
|2
|former playmate Lonny (Lorraine) Chin (Feb '08)
|Dec '16
|Paul
|177
|Looking for a church in Merced??? (Oct '13)
|Dec '16
|ll
|2
|gangs and drugs in atwater (Feb '09)
|Nov '16
|4TW4T3R
|22
Find what you want!
Search Merced Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC