Hold tight Fresno, Steak na Shake is coming, but not yet
Oh, Fresno, I know you're desperate for the city's first Steak 'n Shake to open, but you have to sit tight for a few more a few weeks. The restaurant on Kings Canyon Road in front of the Walmart Supercenter near Peach Avenue looks done from the outside, but it's not.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.
Comments
Add your comments below
Merced Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|love you... (Apr '15)
|5 hr
|SMR
|139
|What God Loves... (Nov '15)
|Jan 22
|OPPORTUNITY
|42
|Stabbing man in the face 3 weeks ago
|Jan 4
|Monika
|1
|Illegal Aliens Rally for Sanctuary for Aliens, ...
|Dec '16
|kyman
|2
|former playmate Lonny (Lorraine) Chin (Feb '08)
|Dec '16
|Paul
|177
|Looking for a church in Merced??? (Oct '13)
|Dec '16
|ll
|2
|gangs and drugs in atwater (Feb '09)
|Nov '16
|4TW4T3R
|22
Find what you want!
Search Merced Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC