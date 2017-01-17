Highway 59 indefinitely closed; trees fall as rains, winds continue
Merced City Tree Trimmer Saul Lopez cuts limbs off of a fallen tree in front of a home in the 2600 block of Stonybrook Avenue in Merced, Calif., on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017. Merced City Tree Trimmer Dean Meyer places tree limbs into a wood chipper while cleaning up a tree that fell down in front of a home in the 2600 block of Stonybrook Avenue in Merced, Calif., on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017.
