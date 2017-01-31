Ex-Los Banos teacher will stand trial...

Ex-Los Banos teacher will stand trial on charges of sex with high school student

Tuesday Jan 24 Read more: Los Banos Enterprise

A former high school teacher and police officer from Los Banos on Tuesday was ordered to stand trial on accusations of having had a sexual relationship with a high school girl about 10 years ago, including claims that one such incident happened during class time. Dusty Norris, 37, appeared Tuesday in Merced Superior Court for a preliminary hearing.

