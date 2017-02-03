Court to rule on judge ahead of Los Banos bribery suspectsa arraignments
The Merced Superior Court bench will decide if one of its judges will continue presiding over the Los Banos bribery case of former school trustee Tommy Jones and Merced-area contractor Gregory Opinski. On Jan. 6, lawyers for Jones and Opinski filed a motion to disqualify Judge Ronald Hansen from the case, claiming he has conflicts of interest with Opinski, including co-memberships of a stock investors club in which they shared profits from successful investments.
