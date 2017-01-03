Catch 22: Sustainable fishing produces massive carbon emissions
Whilst smaller scale sustainable fishing practices protect the oceans from depletion of marine life, they are vastly more detrimental to the environment, say researchers A report by researchers at University of California Merced last month revealed that sustainable tuna fishing may have enormous consequences for other aspects of the environment. Use of 'selective' fishing techniques reduces the amount of fish caught by traditional techniques like seine fishing but selective processes require up to four times the amount of fuel.
