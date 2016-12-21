WND's Hohmann Fears Trump Won't Hate ...

WND's Hohmann Fears Trump Won't Hate Muslims As Much As He Promised

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 22 Read more: ConWebBlog

Donald Trump made statements to Time magazine in its "person of the year" article that reverberated with great trepidation across red states that elected him the next president of the United States just one month ago. The president-elect promised to "work something out" for so-called "dreamers," brought here illegally as children by their parents.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ConWebBlog.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Merced Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What God Loves... (Nov '15) Fri Rome lol 30
News Illegal Aliens Rally for Sanctuary for Aliens, ... Dec 19 kyman 2
love you... (Apr '15) Dec 12 S Robinson 109
former playmate Lonny (Lorraine) Chin (Feb '08) Dec 9 Paul 177
Looking for a church in Merced??? (Oct '13) Dec 8 ll 2
gangs and drugs in atwater (Feb '09) Nov 30 4TW4T3R 22
anthony bass (Aug '11) Nov 27 Dawnya vance 5
See all Merced Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Merced Forum Now

Merced Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Merced Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
 

Merced, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,566 • Total comments across all topics: 277,329,559

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC