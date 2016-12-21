Tibetan Plateau Discovery Shows Human...

Tibetan Plateau Discovery Shows Humans May Be Tougher than We Thought

Wednesday Dec 28 Read more: Scientific American

Converging genetic and archaeological evidence hints that early migrants clung to the frigid, oxygen-starved "roof of the world" through the worst the climate could throw at them The first humans venturing onto the Tibetan Plateau, often called the "roof of the world," faced one of the most brutal environments our species can endure. At an average elevation of over 4,500 meters, it is a cold and arid place with half the oxygen present at sea level .

