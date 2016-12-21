Tibetan Plateau Discovery Shows Humans May Be Tougher than We Thought
Converging genetic and archaeological evidence hints that early migrants clung to the frigid, oxygen-starved "roof of the world" through the worst the climate could throw at them The first humans venturing onto the Tibetan Plateau, often called the "roof of the world," faced one of the most brutal environments our species can endure. At an average elevation of over 4,500 meters, it is a cold and arid place with half the oxygen present at sea level .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Scientific American.
Add your comments below
Merced Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What God Loves... (Nov '15)
|Dec 23
|Rome lol
|30
|Illegal Aliens Rally for Sanctuary for Aliens, ...
|Dec 19
|kyman
|2
|love you... (Apr '15)
|Dec 12
|S Robinson
|109
|former playmate Lonny (Lorraine) Chin (Feb '08)
|Dec 9
|Paul
|177
|Looking for a church in Merced??? (Oct '13)
|Dec 8
|ll
|2
|gangs and drugs in atwater (Feb '09)
|Nov '16
|4TW4T3R
|22
|anthony bass (Aug '11)
|Nov '16
|Dawnya vance
|5
Find what you want!
Search Merced Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC