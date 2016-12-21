Man killed by train in Merced

Man killed by train in Merced

Friday Dec 23

BNSF railroad workers survey the scene near where a man in his 20s was killed by the train on Friday, Dec. 23, 2016. A man was killed Friday morning after being struck by a train on the BNSF railroad tracks behind Wal-Mart in Merced, police confirmed.

Merced, CA

