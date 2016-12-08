Los Banos student takes second in county spelling bee

Students from the Merced City School District "dominated" the 2016 Merced County Elementary and Junior High spelling bees, according to a statement from county education officials. In the elementary bee, Nikhil Parikh, a fifth-grader at Sheehy Elementary School in Merced, came in first place among the fourth-, fifth- and sixth-graders in Merced County, the Merced County Office of Education said.

