Los Banos student takes second in county spelling bee
Students from the Merced City School District "dominated" the 2016 Merced County Elementary and Junior High spelling bees, according to a statement from county education officials. In the elementary bee, Nikhil Parikh, a fifth-grader at Sheehy Elementary School in Merced, came in first place among the fourth-, fifth- and sixth-graders in Merced County, the Merced County Office of Education said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Banos Enterprise.
Add your comments below
Merced Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What God Loves... (Nov '15)
|Fri
|Rome lol
|30
|Illegal Aliens Rally for Sanctuary for Aliens, ...
|Dec 19
|kyman
|2
|love you... (Apr '15)
|Dec 12
|S Robinson
|109
|former playmate Lonny (Lorraine) Chin (Feb '08)
|Dec 9
|Paul
|177
|Looking for a church in Merced??? (Oct '13)
|Dec 8
|ll
|2
|gangs and drugs in atwater (Feb '09)
|Nov 30
|4TW4T3R
|22
|anthony bass (Aug '11)
|Nov 27
|Dawnya vance
|5
Find what you want!
Search Merced Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC