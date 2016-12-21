Los Banos man, Modesto woman named as victims of Merced-area tragedies

The California Highway Patrol and Merced County Sheriff's Department respond to the scene of a head-on collision in the southbound lanes of Highway 99 near Plainsburg Road in Le Grand, Calif., on Friday, Dec. 23, 2016. According to CHP Officer Moises Onsurez, a 2013 Chevrolet Malibu driven by a 27-year-old Hispanic female from Modesto, was traveling north on Highway 99 when her car crossed the center divider and entered into the southbound lanes of Highway 99. The car struck a 1992 GMC Suburban driven by Daniel Alvarez who was transported to Fresno Community Regional Medical Center to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

