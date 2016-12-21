Judge sets Jan. 6 date for pleas in Los Banos school corruption case

Los Banos Unified School District trustee Tommy Jones, right, and his lawyer Kevin Little wait for his arraignment on corruption charges on Oct. 7 at Merced Superior Court. Ex-Los Banos school trustee Tommy Jones and Merced area contractor Gregory Opinski are scheduled to enter pleas on their corruption charges Jan. 6. Jones and Opinski were arrested in August and charged with felony counts of bribing Los Banos Unified school trustee Dominic Falasco.

