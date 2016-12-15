Jennifer Mendiola, Ph.D. Student Dedicated to Improving Public Health
Jennifer Mendiola threw herself into work and play with such passion, her friends and colleagues lived in awe of her. When she died in the Ghost Ship fire, Mendiola, 35, was close to finishing up her doctorate in health psychology at the University of California Merced.
