Illegal Aliens Rally for Sanctuary for Aliens, Muslims, LGBTs

There are 2 comments on the Breitbart.com story from Saturday Dec 17, titled Illegal Aliens Rally for Sanctuary for Aliens, Muslims, LGBTs. In it, Breitbart.com reports that:

Illegal aliens and supporters for a sanctuary city stood out in the rain in front of the city's administration building on Thursday chanting, "Not on our watch," and "One city, one fight." They want protection for illegal aliens, Muslims, and the LGBT community.

spytheweb

Since: Apr 10

9,935

Las Vegas, NV

#1 Saturday Dec 17
Why would Muslims and Gay people want to be hooked together with criminal aliens? We'll see what happens when federal funds dry up and US tax payers have to carry illegal aliens.

Is this happening anywhere else in the world? This is what happens when you give illegal aliens too many benefits, they are never happy. So now you have to deport them.

kyman

Nicholasville, KY

#3 Monday Dec 19
the reason clinton got the votes incaliforina and new york is simple,,both states are depend on federal govt aide for majority of their states.that is why you see all these people crying,protesting,because you know your sorry azz will have to work now if you want to live.the govt free ride off taxpayer money is over.all you losers go cry in one area in cally and it may stop the drought,,cupcakes
Merced, CA

