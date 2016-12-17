Illegal Aliens Rally for Sanctuary for Aliens, Muslims, LGBTs
There are 2 comments on the Breitbart.com story from Saturday Dec 17, titled Illegal Aliens Rally for Sanctuary for Aliens, Muslims, LGBTs. In it, Breitbart.com reports that:
Illegal aliens and supporters for a sanctuary city stood out in the rain in front of the city's administration building on Thursday chanting, "Not on our watch," and "One city, one fight." They want protection for illegal aliens, Muslims, and the LGBT community.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Breitbart.com.
|
Since: Apr 10
9,935
|
#1 Saturday Dec 17
Why would Muslims and Gay people want to be hooked together with criminal aliens? We'll see what happens when federal funds dry up and US tax payers have to carry illegal aliens.
Is this happening anywhere else in the world? This is what happens when you give illegal aliens too many benefits, they are never happy. So now you have to deport them.
|
#3 Monday Dec 19
the reason clinton got the votes incaliforina and new york is simple,,both states are depend on federal govt aide for majority of their states.that is why you see all these people crying,protesting,because you know your sorry azz will have to work now if you want to live.the govt free ride off taxpayer money is over.all you losers go cry in one area in cally and it may stop the drought,,cupcakes
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Merced Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What God Loves... (Nov '15)
|Fri
|Rome lol
|30
|love you... (Apr '15)
|Dec 12
|S Robinson
|109
|former playmate Lonny (Lorraine) Chin (Feb '08)
|Dec 9
|Paul
|177
|Looking for a church in Merced??? (Oct '13)
|Dec 8
|ll
|2
|gangs and drugs in atwater (Feb '09)
|Nov 30
|4TW4T3R
|22
|anthony bass (Aug '11)
|Nov 27
|Dawnya vance
|5
|Infidelities (Jun '16)
|Oct '16
|Slowlicker 4 you
|2
Find what you want!
Search Merced Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC