Highway 99 head on collision turns fatal

Friday Dec 23 Read more: The Fresno Bee

A head-on collision on Highway 99 south of Merced left one person dead Friday evening, the California Highway Patrol reported. About 4:45 p.m., a vehicle traveling north on Highway 99 near Plainsburg Road crossed over to the southbound side and collided with two other vehciles, Officer Moises Onsurez said.

