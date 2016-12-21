Highway 99 head on collision turns fatal
A head-on collision on Highway 99 south of Merced left one person dead Friday evening, the California Highway Patrol reported. About 4:45 p.m., a vehicle traveling north on Highway 99 near Plainsburg Road crossed over to the southbound side and collided with two other vehciles, Officer Moises Onsurez said.
