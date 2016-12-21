Herea s where you can watch a beauty ...

Herea s where you can watch a beauty contest, play games and eat Hmong sausage

The annual Hmong New Year festival of culture, food, dance and more is set this weekend at the Merced County Fairgrounds. The opening ceremony is set for 11 a.m. Friday at the fairgrounds, 900 Martin Luther King Jr. Way, Merced.

