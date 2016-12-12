Fickell Grabs First Recruit for UC
Even though he has been officially on the job for less time than Miss Sloane has been running in theaters, new Cincinnati Bearcats head football coach Luke Fickell has already secured his first recruiting commitment. Cincinnati lands the first commitment under new head coach Luke Fickell from JUCO safety Earl Chambers.
