Fickell Grabs First Recruit for UC

Fickell Grabs First Recruit for UC

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Dec 12 Read more: Down The Drive

Even though he has been officially on the job for less time than Miss Sloane has been running in theaters, new Cincinnati Bearcats head football coach Luke Fickell has already secured his first recruiting commitment. Cincinnati lands the first commitment under new head coach Luke Fickell from JUCO safety Earl Chambers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Down The Drive.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Merced Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What God Loves... (Nov '15) Fri Rome lol 30
News Illegal Aliens Rally for Sanctuary for Aliens, ... Dec 19 kyman 2
love you... (Apr '15) Dec 12 S Robinson 109
former playmate Lonny (Lorraine) Chin (Feb '08) Dec 9 Paul 177
Looking for a church in Merced??? (Oct '13) Dec 8 ll 2
gangs and drugs in atwater (Feb '09) Nov 30 4TW4T3R 22
anthony bass (Aug '11) Nov 27 Dawnya vance 5
See all Merced Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Merced Forum Now

Merced Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Merced Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Merced, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,374 • Total comments across all topics: 277,310,457

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC