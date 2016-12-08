Coroner confirmed names of two more victims

The Alameda County coroner's bureau Thursday confirmed the names of two more victims of the warehouse fire in Oakland last Friday night: a graduate student in psychology and a local musician. Jennifer Mendiola, 35, and Joseph Matlock, 36, were both killed in the fire at the Ghost Ship warehouse in the Fruitvale district where a total of 36 people died, city and county officials said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFBay.