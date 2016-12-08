Coroner confirmed names of two more v...

Coroner confirmed names of two more victims

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 8 Read more: SFBay

The Alameda County coroner's bureau Thursday confirmed the names of two more victims of the warehouse fire in Oakland last Friday night: a graduate student in psychology and a local musician. Jennifer Mendiola, 35, and Joseph Matlock, 36, were both killed in the fire at the Ghost Ship warehouse in the Fruitvale district where a total of 36 people died, city and county officials said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFBay.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Merced Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What God Loves... (Nov '15) Fri Rome lol 30
News Illegal Aliens Rally for Sanctuary for Aliens, ... Dec 19 kyman 2
love you... (Apr '15) Dec 12 S Robinson 109
former playmate Lonny (Lorraine) Chin (Feb '08) Dec 9 Paul 177
Looking for a church in Merced??? (Oct '13) Dec 8 ll 2
gangs and drugs in atwater (Feb '09) Nov 30 4TW4T3R 22
anthony bass (Aug '11) Nov 27 Dawnya vance 5
See all Merced Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Merced Forum Now

Merced Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Merced Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Merced, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,374 • Total comments across all topics: 277,310,467

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC