California Energy Commission DC Fast ...

California Energy Commission DC Fast Chargers

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 30 Read more: Knco radio

If you currently own or plan to own an electric car in the future, the California Energy Commission may be able to make your car charging a lot more convenient. The CEC is moving ahead with what they call DC Fast Chargers for California's Inter-regional Corridors program.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Knco radio.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Merced Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Stabbing man in the face 3 weeks ago 14 hr Monika 1
love you... (Apr '15) 14 hr Monika 120
What God Loves... (Nov '15) Tue San Esteban 32
News Illegal Aliens Rally for Sanctuary for Aliens, ... Dec 19 kyman 2
former playmate Lonny (Lorraine) Chin (Feb '08) Dec 9 Paul 177
Looking for a church in Merced??? (Oct '13) Dec 8 ll 2
gangs and drugs in atwater (Feb '09) Nov '16 4TW4T3R 22
See all Merced Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Merced Forum Now

Merced Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Merced Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
 

Merced, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,551 • Total comments across all topics: 277,629,469

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC