Bill Joseph Verhaegen: March 18, 1957...

Bill Joseph Verhaegen: March 18, 1957 - " December 13, 2016

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 29 Read more: Scotts Valley Banner

Mr. Verhaegen was born to parents, Bill A. and Valentine Verhaegen on March 18th in Patterson. He grew up on the family farm in Crows Landing and farmed the land for over 40 years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Scotts Valley Banner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Merced Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
love you... (Apr '15) 20 hr Steven 114
What God Loves... (Nov '15) 23 hr San Esteban 32
News Illegal Aliens Rally for Sanctuary for Aliens, ... Dec 19 kyman 2
former playmate Lonny (Lorraine) Chin (Feb '08) Dec 9 Paul 177
Looking for a church in Merced??? (Oct '13) Dec 8 ll 2
gangs and drugs in atwater (Feb '09) Nov '16 4TW4T3R 22
anthony bass (Aug '11) Nov '16 Dawnya vance 5
See all Merced Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Merced Forum Now

Merced Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Merced Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Gunman
  5. Super Bowl
  1. General Motors
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. South Korea
  4. North Korea
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
 

Merced, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,137 • Total comments across all topics: 277,597,472

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC