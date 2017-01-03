Bill Joseph Verhaegen: March 18, 1957 - " December 13, 2016
Mr. Verhaegen was born to parents, Bill A. and Valentine Verhaegen on March 18th in Patterson. He grew up on the family farm in Crows Landing and farmed the land for over 40 years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Scotts Valley Banner.
Comments
Add your comments below
Merced Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|love you... (Apr '15)
|20 hr
|Steven
|114
|What God Loves... (Nov '15)
|23 hr
|San Esteban
|32
|Illegal Aliens Rally for Sanctuary for Aliens, ...
|Dec 19
|kyman
|2
|former playmate Lonny (Lorraine) Chin (Feb '08)
|Dec 9
|Paul
|177
|Looking for a church in Merced??? (Oct '13)
|Dec 8
|ll
|2
|gangs and drugs in atwater (Feb '09)
|Nov '16
|4TW4T3R
|22
|anthony bass (Aug '11)
|Nov '16
|Dawnya vance
|5
Find what you want!
Search Merced Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC