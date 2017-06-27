Bilotta-Willkomm

Kourtney Willkomm and Nicolas Bilotta, both of Kenosha, were married on May 27, 2017, at Madrigrano Marina Shores in Kenosha. She is the daughter of Steven Willkomm of Kendall, Wis., and Laurie Willkomm of Kenosha.

