Judge Finds Probable Cause in UW-Stout Murder
A Wisconsin judge found probable cause in the case involving the death of a University of Wisconsin-Stout student from Saudi Arabia, according to court records . Cullen Osburn, of Minneapolis, is charged with felony murder and aggravated battery in the death of Saeed Alnahdi.
