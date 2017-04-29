Dreaming of stealing a semi full of b...

Dreaming of stealing a semi full of booze? First make sure a trailer is attached

Apr 29, 2017 Read more: Star Tribune

An inebriated driver led authorities on a predawn high-speed chase near Menomonie, Wis., on Saturday before crashing into a tree. The vehicle, a semi-tractor owned by Break Thru Beverage Minnesota Wine and Spirits LLC in St. Paul, might have seemed a tempting target to a tipsy opportunist.

