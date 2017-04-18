Dave Jacobs has been appointed Genera...

Dave Jacobs has been appointed General Manager at Hyatt Regency Lost Pines in Cedar Cree - TX, USA

Jacobs joins the property from Hyatt Regency O'Hare in Chicago where he worked at the property as its general manager for more than 10 years. Jacobs has worked with Hyatt Corporation for more than 32 years, with more than 21 years of experience as general manager.

