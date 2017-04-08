93 mph at 7:30 a.m.: St. Paul man accused of driving on drugs with teen in car
A St. Paul man has been arrested on suspicion of speeding down a Wisconsin freeway under the influence of drugs with a teen in the car. According to a news release from the Wisconsin State Patrol, 31-year-old McChristian Malguster was traveling 93 mph eastbound on Interstate 94 in Dunn County when he was stopped by a Wisconsin State Trooper at 7:36 a.m. Saturday.
