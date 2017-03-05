Saint Mark's High School hosts Delaware Spelling Bee
In the end there was one victor with the final word being "toxicotious". Dunn County students who took part included Araina Pinder-Moundview Elementary in Elk Mound and Menomonie area students Masyn Lawrence-Downsville Elementary, Madeline Mittlestadt-Knapp, Ben Ehlert-Menomonie Middle School, Gavin Anderson-Oaklawn, Pajci Xiong-River Heights, Tessa Leisses-Wakanda, and Varun Sridhar-St.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Add your comments below
Menomonie Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cruz & Kasich Plan Huge Cuts to S.S. & Medicare (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Vote For Trump
|1
|Ted Cruz Sex Scandal Confirmed by Washington Times (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Vote For Trump
|1
|Koch Brothers' Libertarians Hate Trump (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|so you know
|1
|Man accused of trying to meet underage girl for... (Nov '11)
|Nov '15
|Ruppert
|3
|Who do you support for State Senate in Wisconsi... (Oct '10)
|Jul '15
|Wondering
|13
|Who do you support for State Senate in Wisconsi... (Oct '10)
|Jul '15
|Phil Late ist
|12
|who is Sterling Lehrke? I heard she's hot now. (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|lookin4hotchicks
|1
Find what you want!
Search Menomonie Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC