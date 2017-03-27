Man accused in death of Stout student pleads not guilty
The Minnesota man accused of killing a University of Wisconsin-Stout student from Saudi Arabia has pleaded not guilty to charges. Cullen Osburn is charged with felony murder and aggravated battery in the death of Hussain Saeed Alnahdi.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Menomonie Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cruz & Kasich Plan Huge Cuts to S.S. & Medicare (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Vote For Trump
|1
|Ted Cruz Sex Scandal Confirmed by Washington Times (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Vote For Trump
|1
|Koch Brothers' Libertarians Hate Trump (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|so you know
|1
|Man accused of trying to meet underage girl for... (Nov '11)
|Nov '15
|Ruppert
|3
|Who do you support for State Senate in Wisconsi... (Oct '10)
|Jul '15
|Wondering
|13
|Who do you support for State Senate in Wisconsi... (Oct '10)
|Jul '15
|Phil Late ist
|12
|who is Sterling Lehrke? I heard she's hot now. (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|lookin4hotchicks
|1
Find what you want!
Search Menomonie Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC