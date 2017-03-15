Drug deal went down in front of 3 officers in western Wisconsin, charges say

A gas station just paces away from Pierce County's law enforcement center might not be the most inconspicuous place for a drug deal, but prosecutors allege that's just what a trio of teens did last week. The young men were flanked by officers - including a nine-year veteran of the St. Croix Valley Drug Task Force pumping gas into his squad car - who watched them make the sale of a quarter-pound of marijuana on March 9, according to charges filed in the case.

