Self defense claimed in death Saudi college student

A Twin Cities man accused of killing a Wisconsin college student from Saudi Arabia now says he acted in self-defense. That's what Cullen Osburn's attorney told a Dunn County judge in Menomonie, where the 27-year-old Minnesota man is charged with felony murder and aggravated battery in the October 30th death of Hussain Alnahdi.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WIGM-AM Medford.