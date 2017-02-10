Self defense claimed in death Saudi c...

Self defense claimed in death Saudi college student

Feb 10, 2017 Read more: WIGM-AM Medford

A Twin Cities man accused of killing a Wisconsin college student from Saudi Arabia now says he acted in self-defense. That's what Cullen Osburn's attorney told a Dunn County judge in Menomonie, where the 27-year-old Minnesota man is charged with felony murder and aggravated battery in the October 30th death of Hussain Alnahdi.

