Man accused of killing Stout student back in Wisconsin
Cullen Osburn is scheduled for a bond hearing in Dunn County Circuit Court Thursday. Dunn County Sheriff Dennis Smith tells WQOW-TV Osburn was transferred from jail in Hennepin County, Minnesota Wednesday night after earlier waiving extradition.
