Prosecutors charge Minnesota man in college assault

Friday Read more: Star Tribune

Cullen Osburn faces one count of felony murder and one count of aggravated battery in connection with UW-Stout student Hussain Alnahdi's death in October. The Eau Claire Leader-Telegram reports a criminal complaint says police responding to a fight in front of a Menomonie pizza restaurant found Alnahdi unconscious.

