Narrative Fail: Muslim College Student's Murder Wasn't a Trump-Related Hate Crime After All

Tuesday Jan 17

Another Trump-related hate crime narrative vanished into thin air late last week when police arrested a twentysomething man with previous domestic violence convictions for the brutal murder of a University of Wisconsin-Stout student from Saudi Arabia. The murder occurred in the wee hours of Oct. 30 in downtown Menomonie, Wisconsin, a few blocks from the UW-Stout campus.

