Minneapolis man charged in death of Saudi student in Menomonie
A Minneapolis man was charged Thursday in the beating death of a University of Wisconsin-Stout student from Saudi Arabia in downtown Menomonie, Wis., last October. Cullen M. Osburn, 27, of Minneapolis, was charged in Dunn County with felony murder and battery for the death of Hussain Saeed Alnahdi on Oct. 30 in Menomonie.
