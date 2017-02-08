Memorial for Hussain Saeed Alnahdi at University of Wisconsin Stout.
Two months after the murder incident of the Saudi student Hussain al-Nahdi, 24, in the University of Wisconsin-Stout the police arrested Cullen M. Osburn, 27, of Minneapolis who was charged with felony murder and aggravated battery. Osburn was transferred to a court at Dunn County in Wisconsin.
