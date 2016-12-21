Traffic Stop Includes Helping Tie Student's Necktie [WATCH]
Here's a good example of why you tell the truth to an officer when you get pulled over. In this speeding student's case, it solved an issue he was having with his wardrobe.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KLZZ-FM Saint Cloud.
Comments
Add your comments below
Menomonie Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cruz & Kasich Plan Huge Cuts to S.S. & Medicare (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Vote For Trump
|1
|Ted Cruz Sex Scandal Confirmed by Washington Times (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Vote For Trump
|1
|Koch Brothers' Libertarians Hate Trump (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|so you know
|1
|Man accused of trying to meet underage girl for... (Nov '11)
|Nov '15
|Ruppert
|3
|Who do you support for State Senate in Wisconsi... (Oct '10)
|Jul '15
|Wondering
|13
|Who do you support for State Senate in Wisconsi... (Oct '10)
|Jul '15
|Phil Late ist
|12
|who is Sterling Lehrke? I heard she's hot now. (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|lookin4hotchicks
|1
Find what you want!
Search Menomonie Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC