NEWS Phillips-Medisize growing in Wisconsin

Phillips-Medisize Corp. will add to its Menomonie, Wis., campus, with an 80,000-square-foot facility to be used for high volume prefilled drug delivery systems. The company said in a news release that the investment is driven by the signing of a new supply contract with a major biopharmaceutical company, and is expected to create jobs for more than 100 employees.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Plastics News.