Cobblestone Hotels, LLC Signs New Franchise Agreement Menomonie, WI

Cobblestone Hotels, LLC, a leading upper-midscale hotel brand, today announced the signing of the Cobblestone Inn & Suites, Menomonie, WI. "We're pleased to continue to grow in our home state," said Brian Wogernese, President & CEO of Cobblestone Hotels, LLC. "Menomonie, which is about 25 miles from Eau Claire, will allow us to continue our expansion in the northern states."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hotel Interactive.