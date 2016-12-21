Cobblestone Hotels, LLC Signs New Franchise Agreement Menomonie, WI
Cobblestone Hotels, LLC, a leading upper-midscale hotel brand, today announced the signing of the Cobblestone Inn & Suites, Menomonie, WI. "We're pleased to continue to grow in our home state," said Brian Wogernese, President & CEO of Cobblestone Hotels, LLC. "Menomonie, which is about 25 miles from Eau Claire, will allow us to continue our expansion in the northern states."
