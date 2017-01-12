Bad Plus returns home for the holidays to unwrap the jazz tradition once more
Every year the Christmas season offers a bountiful feast for Twin Cities music lovers. Handel's "Messiah" can be heard in various styles all over town, while the ageless Doc Severinsen brings "Jingle Bell Doc" to Orchestra Hall, and just down the street, those genre-bending exponents of avant-garde and often whimsical jazz, the inventive trio known the Bad Plus, settle in for their annual residency at the Dakota.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Add your comments below
Menomonie Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cruz & Kasich Plan Huge Cuts to S.S. & Medicare (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Vote For Trump
|1
|Ted Cruz Sex Scandal Confirmed by Washington Times (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Vote For Trump
|1
|Koch Brothers' Libertarians Hate Trump (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|so you know
|1
|Man accused of trying to meet underage girl for... (Nov '11)
|Nov '15
|Ruppert
|3
|Who do you support for State Senate in Wisconsi... (Oct '10)
|Jul '15
|Wondering
|13
|Who do you support for State Senate in Wisconsi... (Oct '10)
|Jul '15
|Phil Late ist
|12
|who is Sterling Lehrke? I heard she's hot now. (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|lookin4hotchicks
|1
Find what you want!
Search Menomonie Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC