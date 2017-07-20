WCA Pottery: Art Center opens new ceramics studio
Thanks to a generous benefactor who donated an electric kiln and a substantial grant from the Mendocino Community Foundation, Willits Center for the Arts now has a fully-operational ceramics studio located behind the Commercial Street gallery. And this summer, for the first time, local clay enthusiasts of all ages are building and throwing one-of-a-kind works of art through the art center's summer ceramics classes.
